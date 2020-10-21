Armenians in Canada organize an art installation for peace in Artsakh

A unique performance has been organised in front of the Union Station in Toronto, Canada, to raise awareness about the ongoing aggression by Azerbaijan in Karabakh, demand peace and the recognition of Artsakh.

“By hanging bloody laundry in the street and displaying bloody clothes, the organizers display the ongoing developments in Artsakh and project the city reality aftermath of the bombardment,” one of the organizers of the event Mariam Mughdusyan wrote on her Facebook page.

The art installation is accompanied by live musical performance by Armenian, Egyptian, Syrian and Iraqi artists. Foreign musicians thus express their support to Artsakh and wish peace for Armenia.

