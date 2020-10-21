Armenian top diplomat plans to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire in Moscow with Lavrov

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan plans to meet with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan informed the Armenpress news agency.

“In Moscow, a meeting between Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov is planned. They plan to discuss the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone and the implementation of ceasefire agreements,” she informed.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that Mnatsakanyan had arrived in Moscow on a short working visit.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States.

