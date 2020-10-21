ANCA Orange County Endorses Atikian O’Malley for Irvine City Council

The Armenian National Committee of Orange County announced its endorsement for Caroline “Carrie” Atikian O’Malley for Irvine City Council.

Atikian O’Malley is the daughter of Hrair and Martha Atikian. She was born in the Los Angeles area in 1972, and was raised in Sherman Oaks. Hrair was a prominent and well known orthodontist in the San Fernando Valley for many years. He passed away in 2014.

Caroline “Carrie” grew up in the Armenian community actively attending United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC) and participating in many of the Armenian camps and organizations. She has supported the AMAA, the ANCA, the Armenian Assembly, Armenian Relief Society (ARS), The Merdinian Armenian School, Armenian Professional Society (APS) and many other Armenian organizations and causes. Her grandmother, Efronia Atikian (who passed away in 2006) was one of the original founders of the ARS chapter at Holy Martyrs in Encino. Efronia was also an Armenian Genocide survivor. Efronia passed away at the age of 103.

Carrie Atikian O’Malley is now running for the Irvine City Council. She has over two decades of professional public policy experience at the State and local levels. She and her husband, John, have been original Irvine homeowners for twenty-three years. They have two teenage children, Shannon and Jack. Currently, Carrie serves as a District Director for the California State Assembly. Carrie has worked for several elected officials on a number of policy areas, including public safety, transportation, budget, health care, and social services. Recently, Carrie also has served as Senior Policy Advisor at the Orange County Board of Supervisors where she was responsible for complex policy analysis on a myriad of issues (focusing on public protection and transportation)

ANCA Orange County

Prior to working in local government, Carrie served with the California Attorney General’s Office and with the Committee on Governmental Affairs in the United States Senate, under U.S. Senator John Seymour (when she was doing her internship through the Armenian Assembly D.C. Intern program).

O’Malley, is active in her community, currently serving as an elected member (Vice President) on the Board of Directors of her Homeowners Association in Northpark (Irvine), where she is an original homeowner. Carrie also has served as an appointed Commissioner (Chair) on the Irvine Transportation Commission. Currently, Carrie is Chair of the Irvine Taxpayers Association. In addition, Carrie is a twenty-two year member of the Junior League of Orange County, where she has held numerous leadership positions. Carrie also has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) helping abused children navigate the court system, and she serves as a Board Member on the Joyful Child Foundation Board in Memory of Samantha Runnion championing child safety. Carrie has also been an advocate for Armenian issues throughout the years. Carrie looks forward to representing ALL residents with inclusivity, kindness, and respect.

For more information, or to support Carrie’s campaign for Irvine City Council, visit her website.

http://asbarez.com/197747/anca-orange-county-endorses-atikian-omalley-for-irvine-city-council/