Thousands of Armenians marching in Madrid (PHOTOS)

Thousands of Armenians are carrying out a march in Madrid.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from the Spanish capital that the marchers are chanting, “[Turkish president] Erdogan terrorist,” “[Azerbaijani president] Aliyev terrorist,” “Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is strong,” and “Spain, wake up!”

They demand the international recognition of Artsakh’s independence.

Also, the demonstrators are holding the national flags of Armenia and Spain.

Not only the Armenians of Madrid, but also those living in various cities of Spain are participating in this march of protest.

