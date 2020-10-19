Schools in Armenia’s border communities sustained extensive damage by Azerbaijani drone strikes

Secondary schools in Sotk and Kuti communities of Armenia have sustained extensive damage as a result of UAV strikes by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reports.

The wave of the strike has broken the windows of the educational institutions and caused cracks on walls. Fortunately the administrative staff and the employees have not suffered in the attacks, the source said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/19/Schools-in-Armenia-Azerbaijani-drone-strikes/2384058