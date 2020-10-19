Paris Mayor plans to visit Yerevan in early 2021

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is planning to visit Yerevan, Armenia, in early 2021, the Mayor said in an interview to Nouvelles d`Armenie.

Asked how Paris can assist Armenia and Artsakh, which were affected from the Azerbaijani aggression, the Paris Mayor said: “I am chairing the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), and Yerevan is a member of it. I asked the AIMF to immediately develop 50,000 Euro urgent aid, to assist those who came from Artsakh and overcome the health crisis. This is the first step. I also received TUMO Director Marie Lou Papazian, who, as you know, has an office also in Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh], and we together discussed the ties which we can develop between different TUMO centers. My deputy on international affairs is in constant touch with the Armenian Ambassador in Paris, as well as with the two Co-Chairs of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France.

I am also planning to visit Yerevan with the Paris Council delegation in early 2021 to show our solidarity and see how we can further strengthen our ties”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1032061/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=53a998f1d1435c90585d7b40d84a9b73fdaa54c7-1603112738-0-ASTO49RKymmWcM0EpevZOErnzg6Y6qJXTE1R3zYX_JtpV29AZFoONEQSUuUSZtBYCqNuLOSBFz5n2MUH9E_o_JKvK6v1L47g2v8eUO9FrN6LaDd_llmyM7pcmyHKe016-0-GvwZurRzNGU7xlk3HatF5kmzY2exwa7F7jEsmVUQ4P5_noHSge_mMKWaLoZOd7087PcisB_5M2wcjoDx3eoFSwy9MCCdstoUkAIunpJlALUOeIJ9RrV4n9MADXhok3nVKIiS7aiE-I6gREAPze8N8lPOCwSrUcAWQgzlXeviD