Paris mayor: Baku is clearly an aggressor in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku is clearly an aggressor in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is supported by Turkey. This is what Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo told Nouvelles d’Armenie, according to Armenpress.

“Thus, the regime of Baku bears a huge responsibility. The future of Nagorno-Karabakh and its people must be determined with the support of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (France, the US and Russia). I hope they can stop the conflict and launch negotiations to achieve lasting and fair peace in the region as soon as possible. A humanitarian ceasefire agreement was reached on the weekend, and I hope it is implemented, unlike last week’s ceasefire, which was violated several times. War is never a solution, and in the case of Nagorno-Karabakh, it is painful and awakens centuries-old memories,” she said.

The mayor also mentioned that she will be visiting Yerevan in early 2021 and particularly touched upon how Paris can support Armenia and Artsakh, which have been affected by Azerbaijani aggression.

“I am the chair of the International Association of Francophone Mayors, and of course, Yerevan is also a member. I asked that the AIMF immediately develop a plan to allocate EUR 50,000 in assistance to support those who moved from Artsakh and overcome the health crisis. I also met with the director of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and discussed the relations that we can enhance between the TUMO Centers. I also plan to visit Yerevan early next year in order to express support and see how we can further strengthen our relations,” Hidalgo said.

https://news.am/eng/news/608731.html