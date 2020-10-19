One civilian killed, another injured in Azerbaijani missile attack on Artsakh’s Martuni

One civilian was killed, while another was injured in Azerbaijan’s missile attack on the Artsakh town of Martuni on Saturday, the Office of the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman said on Monday.

“The Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh revealed that as a result of the Azerbaijani missile strikes on the town of Martuni on October 17, 65-year-old Vladimir Mirzoyan was killed and 42-year-old Gevorg Vardanyan was wounded,” it said on Facebook.

