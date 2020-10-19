His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew left for Rome

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed today for Rome to attend and address at the International Meeting of Prayer for Peace. The gathering titled ′′ NO ONE IS SAVED ALONE – BROTHERHOOD AND PEACE ” and organized by Sant’Egidio Community.

During this visit, His All-Holiness will also receive the title of honorary PhD from Antonianum University.

His Holiness will have a special meeting and lunch with Pope Francis. He will also pay a visit to the Ex- Ambassadors of Turkey and Greece for Vatican.

On his visit to Rome, His Holiness will be accompanied by His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel of France and Deacon Iakovos Krochak.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will return on October 22

For more information about the prayer meeting you can visit the following webpage from where you may find the full program, information about the speakers. Online participation is also possible trough that webpage.

https://www.santegidio.org/pageID/30284/langID/en/itemID/38656/Program-Speeches-How-to-follow-No-one-is-saved-alone-live-on-20-October.html

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ecumenicalpatriarchate

Photos: Nikos Manginas / Ecumenical Patriarchate