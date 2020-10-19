Canada’s FM stresses need for non-interference of external regional players in Karabakh conflict

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Sunday held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne.

The ministers discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone resulting from the full-fledged aggression instigated by Azerbaijan. Mnatsakanyan especially emphasized the unacceptability of the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan, including the continuous targeting of the civilian population and vital infrastructure of Artsakh, the shelling of places of worship and cultural monuments, as well as inhuman attitude towards Armenian prisoners of war under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Touching upon the agreements on a ceasefire, the Armenian foreign minister stressed Azerbaijan’s destructive approach to non-implementation of the agreements reached. He reiterated Armenia’s position on the strengthening of the ceasefire regime and peaceful settlement of the conflict, the Foreign Ministry reported.

Welcoming the humanitarian truce, agreed on October 17, François-Philippe Champagne stressed the need to maintain and implement it, as well as to introduce the respective verification mechanisms. Expressing his support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Canadian foreign minister stressed the need for non-interference of the external regional players in the conflict.

Mnatsakanyan, in his turn, highly appreciated the principled decision of the Canadian leadership to suspend the export of strategic goods to Turkey within the framework of the ongoing investigation. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that it is possible to oppose Turkey’s expansionist policy only through the resolute and active efforts of the international community.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/19/Canada-FM/2384346