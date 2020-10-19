Azerbaijan continues bombarding civilian settlements in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again bombarded civilian settlements of Artsakh overnight October 18-19, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The Azerbaijani military fired missile strikes at the town of Martuni, and the communities of Urekan, Ishkanadzor, Aygehovit and Vurgavan of Kashatagh region.

Azerbaijan’s military has been constantly breaching the second truce deal that was supposed to come into force October 18. It launched large scale offensives at Artsakh, and continues bombing civilian settlements.

Since September 27, the day Azerbaijan launched the offensive against Artsakh, 36 civilians have been killed and more than 120 wounded in the Azeri bombings of towns and cities in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

