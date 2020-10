Artsakh Defense Army releases names of 19 more fallen soldiers

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has released the names of 19 more servicemen killed repulsing the Azerbaijani aggression.

Abrahamyan Tatul Gagik, born in 2001

Babayan Rafik Armen, born in 2001

Sargsyan Mayis Kolya, born in 1991

Reservist Poghosyan Artem Henrik, born in 1982

Reservist Hakobyan Areg Ashot, born in 1977

Reserveist Antonyan Artyom Vladimir, born in 1978

Melikyan Narek Sargis, born in 1995

Nazaryan Tigran Samvel, born in 2001

Marukyan Eduard Gevorg, born in 2001

Hajikyan Eric Sargis, born in 2001

Mantashyan Hakob Arsen, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Tigran Zhora, born in 1999

Harutyunyan Marlen Artush, born in 1999

Khachatryan Hayk Gagik, born in 1986

Keshishyan Artyom Vazgen, born in 1991

Reservist Ghazaryan Arthur Norayr, born in 1976

Khachatryan Hovhannes Arshavir, born in 1983

Sargsyan Artyom Norik, born in 1981

Zakaryan Sedrak Arevshat, born in 1980

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/19/fallen-soldiers/2384353?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=aeb86a13b1e827e7f96c7f4b899429a621ac49b2-1603132400-0-AeBKbsrefveu5OVcdVSXYAsKkU28mOJX3ROTkh81yX-vJ6hjdHQ4a5xTt8hOmDoLvNJGNpL8Fh4Tw4CeTsw2w9Rn9C-PA99TD0X8-ymm8b5alOgBhUNcPVnV36P28ciYJESLPTcOKOazO7it7Oqvk–hf48Gurs-4Y7dor6yw6wIwkSkqvTE9sp-E1U7-AomI_OBsJ7QpeaF8s39sePhAj3k3DTJLc8YfBQETWJAPhkkFPKMBF3nU8choqDi4LBBQ7pzjqo8ertk2ez_fDYprMZ30UBRnUgJ5mMQkuQxUtUX-BS6bd3CZA-w9wUaA9LIHcFDBkW5ml0R8WZel53Gymc