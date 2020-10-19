Artsakh children and women who fled their homes urge the UN not to turn a blind eye on Azerbaijani aggression

“Don’t be Blind”, “Don’t be Deaf,” a five-year old child calls, holding his mom’s hand and protesting outside the UN Office in Yerevan. They were forced to leave their homes and motherland as a result of the aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey launched against Artsakh.

Dozens of other women and children have joined them, reminding the world of the fact “they are human and they exist.”

A new-born bay, who should have been asleep in cradle is now in the arms of mother, to remind the world that “Silence is Violence” and that “Terrorism is at our door.”

The participants of the peaceful protest hold posters, reading appeals in English. “Stop the Azerbaijani Aggression,” “Stop Erdogan,” “End the War,” “Save the Humanity,” “Recognize Artsakh.”

The protest of the children and women named “Don’t be Blind” aims also to draw the attention of the international community to the dire reality of their life and sufferings, raise their voice for the killings of their relatives, destructions of the houses and places of worship.

“Here we have women from Artsakh, who left their beloved fathers, husbands, brothers on the frontline. There is no other way to explain to the world that at the moment all civilian settlements, houses, buildings in Artsakh are under intense shelling. It is now not safe to live in shelters either. This has now been the forth week of the aggression launched by Azerbaijan and Turkey, yet we see no remedy or response by the international community to stop this nightmare. The only demand we have to stop the war and voice the crimes being committed by Azerbaijan and Turkey. We should stay here until the world open its eyes,” one of the participants Irina Safaryan said.

