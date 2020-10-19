Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM, attended by opposition members

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a special session of the Security Council.

Besides members of the Security Council, among other attendees were President Armen Sarkissian; His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians; leader of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts; leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan; Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan; Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan and representative of the Prosperous Armenia faction, MP Arman Abovyan.

The session began with a prayer said by the Catholicos of All Armenians, followed by a discussion on the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijan-Turkish aggression and the actions being taken to counter the adversary.

