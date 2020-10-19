Armenia ex-MP, son fallen in Artsakh are laid to rest in native Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Former MP and freedom fighter Rustam Gasparyan and his eldest son Rafayel, who both fell in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Monday were laid to eternal with a military ceremony in their native Janfida village of Armenia’s Armavir Province.

Rustam Gasparyan, 59, and his son had voluntarily left for the front on the second day of the current war which had started on September 27.

According to the information, an Azerbaijani drone had hit Rustam Gasparyan’s car in Artsakh, his 29-year-old son had died on the spot while Rustam Gasparyan himself was severely wounded, but despite medical intervention, he could not be saved.

Rustam Gasparyan was a member of Armenia’s parliament of two convocations, a veteran of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and a recipient of the Armenia and Artsakh Medals of Courage.

