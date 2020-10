Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports of targeting Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

The Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman has dismissed Azerbaijani reports that Armenia has allegedly targeted Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

“The statement issued by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office that Armenia allegedly targeted the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline is an absolute lie and such lies do not merit any comments,” Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

