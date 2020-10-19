Another plane from Los Angeles heads to Armenia with humanitarian aid

The plane of Qatar Airways heads to Armenia from Los Angeles carrying the humanitarian aid collected by the US Armenian community. “We expect the plane to land at Yerevan Zvartnots airport at 12:50. There can be no obstacle to the unity of Armenians. Let us wish it soft landing,” Spokesperson at the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Armine Umudyan informed.

On October 11, a cargo flight arrived at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan from Los Angeles with 20 tons of humanitarian aid of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.The aid included medicine, medical supplies and portable X-Ray machines.

