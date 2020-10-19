Ադրբեջանական հրթիռների ու ռումբերի հետևանքները՝ Ստեփանակերտում | Aftermath of Azerbaijani Bombs and Rockets in Stepanakert

Ադրբեջանական զինուժի արձակած հրթիռներն ու ռումբերը վնասել են Ստեփանակերտ քաղաքի շենքերն ու ավիրել մեքենաները։ Տագնապի ազդանշանների բացակայության ժամանակ մարդիկ դուրս են գալիս ու փորձում մաքրել բակերը, ինչպես նաև չեզոքացնել ավերածությունների հետևանքները։

Rockets and shells fired by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have damaged buildings in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, and destroyed civilian vehicles. With a lull of air raid sirens, people come out of their shelters and bunkers to clean their yards, and to deal with the destruction caused by the bombings.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/10/19/Ադրբեջանական-հրթիռների-ու-ռումբերի-հետևանքները՝-Ստեփանակերտում-Aftermath-of-Azerbaijani-Bombs-and-Rockets-in-Stepanakert/402770