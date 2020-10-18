Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani SandCat armored vehicle of Israeli production

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has destroyed an Azerbaijani Plasan Sand Cat armored vehicle of Israeli production, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote in her Telegram Channel.

‘’An important point. The Armenian military experts noted that the footage shows the destruction of an Israeli SandCat armored vehicle. We confirm the information’’, she wrote.

Earlier today, the Defense Ministry had released footage of the targeting of an Azerbaijani military motorcade. At the end of the footage an Israeli-made SandCat is destroyed, with the shock wave throwing away a serviceman trying to flee.

Up till now it was known that Azerbaijan used Israeli missiles and UAVs, as well as Turkish air force and terrorists from Syria in its fight against Artsakh.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

The sides reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements and continued attacks immediately after the agreements entered into force.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1032025/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=3895dd05bd0094bddb10211f6153eb48efa3284b-1603088567-0-AS8CG7CHMIvTd9noMuRGCHkWzJMRpFd6VBNDNWSt4eKWk9cUC3C0Tw_2CFCxlBdbfctwLL7l4W47W6I10yghKWniE3io71BkPKL32XvKhHcPyZaW3yxXDsx_8WKRtRFnql4vPKdQY0YQh0zMEUkX2QiZREZyJ_Vl1Zmv1HRm3DvayeIeaOKbHI67B0ZAvXBt8TqqlcRB_7b7icH4MekTpUB7NnXJf9eMeYvpiTc1PBRQzD35J2EYdXKQzT0miBHlrdafQv7Re1J4Ujn_1OxMeANK_pW4L4xfADu5nXIgUx6D