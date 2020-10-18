18 school buildings, 6 kindergartens and 4 cultural centres targeted and destroyed by Azerbaijani forces in Artsakh

For 20 days now, the educational and cultural institutions of the Artsakh Republic have been targeted with weapons and methods prohibited by international norms during the Turkish -Azerbaijani terrorist war, the Artsakh Ministry of Education reports.

To date, 18 school buildings, 6 kindergartens and 4 cultural centres have been targeted and destroyed. The dome of St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi was destroyed by a double-precise blow of the enemy, the source said.

According to the presented data, the right to education of about 33,000 people have been violated due to Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorism and violent aggression and it is still going on. Moreover, 24000 pupils do not attend school, 4016 kids do not attend kindergartens, 4986 students do not attend vocational schools, colleges and higher education institutions.

It is also noted with deep pain and sorrow that many pupils and students have been killed and injured.

