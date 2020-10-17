Three Artsakh civilians injured in Azerbaijani shelling at night

The Azerbaijani military once again targeted Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh, overnight, the country’s State Service for Emergency Situations reported on Saturday.

During the night the adversary hit several central and non-central streets in Stepanakert with different weapons and cluster bombs, causing substantial damages to people’s private property. The Azerbaijani forces also hit one object of economic significance.

“The overall size of the damage is being specified. Three civilians were injured in the overnight shelling and were taken to hospital,” the service said.

