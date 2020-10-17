Statement by the MFA of Armenia on the establishment of humanitarian truce

17 October, 2020

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00h00 local time.

This decision was taken following the statement of the Presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of 1 October 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 5 October, and in line with Moscow Statement of 10 October 2020.

https://www.mfa.am/en/interviews-articles-and-comments/2020/10/17/cf/10537