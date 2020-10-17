Los Angeles County sheriff welcomes peaceful protests of Armenians

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department welcomes peaceful protests of the local Armenian community in support of Artsakh against the Azerbaijani aggression.

“The LASD is monitoring the violence unfolding between Azerbaijan and Armenia which, while, 7,200 miles away from Los Angeles, is of extreme and immediate importance to so many within our community. We hear you and we understand,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Saturday.

“In fact, Los Angeles County is home to more people of Armenian descent than anywhere in the world outside of Armenia itself.

We witness, denounce and condemn the violence and attacks occurring upon civilians in Artsakh.

We welcome peaceful protests of solidarity here in Los Angeles and stand with you in our shared demand for peace,” the statement read.

