Armenians close off France-Spain interstate highway

For several days now, the demonstrations in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue in a number of European cities.

The Armenians of Europe are blocking interstate highways, thus drawing the world’s attention to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh.

Since Saturday morning, the demonstrators have closed off the France-Spain interstate highway.

Also, they are chanting, “[Turkish president] Erdogan is a terrorist,” “We will win,” “Armenia,” and “Artsakh is Armenia.”

The protesters demand that the governments of their countries recognize the independence of Artsakh.

https://news.am/eng/news/608393.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=26e090d8aa6f62bd46f4b2bede877f3367a4a775-1603043114-0-AZhtCAcz6U6R6fYDhIBmETxMhFzJqWj0FcWsiI2sVZJ0vJtEQR6phMO03CalqVKTz-_TZGVcdNh7c4ZuV6YQPWEyajxyJNuopje7a_GrW2IEAy2f8sGd4AULwbubj4arquiQVVJTT69NBdc5VbC-ROYzh52afdGGYsybcXmn1W0Rhqyx8qfiNksImA8b7kmCijR5Td7i5CZmy_NmzWzclEUZt-i-Vpi7J1GYkdMGsacsl5un3Hl05CynDFvKsspGHz1fm3S0JFpB0ymsoS6mg3MfcKfxwcMnd1-wU7KW_oKY