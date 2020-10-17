Armenian member of Turkish Parliament Markar Esayan dies aged 51

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Member of the Turkish Parliament from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, ethnic Armenian Markar Esayan passed away today aged 51, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan informs.

“Our friend, the precious child of our community, Mr. Markar Esayan from AK Party Deputy, has passed away forever,” the Patriarch said on Twitter.

Dostumuz, cemaatimizin kıymetli evladı, Ak Parti Milletvekili Sayın Markar Esayan, ebediyete göçtü. Üstün nitelikli bir insandı. Yaşamın mütevazi basamaklarında, en üst mevkilerine tırmanmayıTanrı ona nasip etti. — Patrik Sahak II (@SahakSrpazan) October 16, 2020

“It was an early death, but he managed to fit very valuable things into his short life. Rest in peace,” the Patriarch added.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin conveyed his condolences on Twitter to Esayan’s family and loved ones.

Sevgili Markar Esayan’ı kaybettik. Başımız sağolsun.

Bu ülkenin yetiştirdiği güzel insanlardan biriydi.

Ailesine ve yakınlarına sabırlar diliyorum. — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) October 16, 2020

Esayan was a former journalist and became a member of parliament representing Istanbul in 2015.

He is the author of five books that were published from 2005-2015.

