Greece FM to pay working visit to Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will pay a working visit to Armenia tomorrow, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Armenian and Greek foreign ministers will meet at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

During the visit, Dendias will be received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

Armenian-Greek relations have traditionally stood out with cordiality and friendliness, and the Armenian and Greek nations are linked by close and fraternal ties tracing back to centuries.

Greece is one of Armenia’s key partners in Europe, and Armenia attaches great importance to the efforts aimed at expanding and deepening the partnering ties.

Political dialogue

Armenia and Greece established diplomatic relations on January 20, 1992. Their cooperation is growing dynamically in various sectors of mutual interest, and both countries have signed more than 40 legal documents to date. The Armenian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, Technical and Scientific Cooperation is active, and political consultations are held on a regular basis.

Interparliamentary relations

The parliaments of both countries have friendship groups. On April 25, 1996, the Parliament of Greece adopted a decision on declaring April 24, 1915 as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. On September 9, 2014, the Greek parliament adopted a bill criminalizing denial of the Armenian Genocide and against racism and xenophobia.

In March 2015, the National Assembly of Armenia unanimously adopted a statement on condemning the genocide of Greeks and Assyrians perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.

Multilateral cooperation

Cooperation on international platforms and multilateral cooperation has an important place in Armenian-Greek relations. Armenia attaches great importance to Greece’s consistent efforts to prevent genocides and crimes against humanity.

Greece co-authored the resolution to declare the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of the Crime (initiated and proposed by Armenia during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 2015) and the Resolution on Genocide Prevention in the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2018 in Geneva.

Armenia also values Greece’s active role in the context of the strengthening of Armenia-EU relations and the Armenia-NATO dialogue, including from the perspective of cooperation in the field of peacekeeping.

On July 7, 2020, the Parliament of Greece ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which serves as a new legal basis for relations with the EU and EU member states.

Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation

Armenia and Greece also closely cooperate in the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral format. On June 4, 2019, Nicosia hosted the first trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, after which the foreign ministers adopted a statement emphasizing that the sole purpose of the trilateral cooperation is to promote peace, stability and prosperity between the participating countries through wide political dialogue and cooperation.

The second meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly held on September 25, 2019 in New York.

The first Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral summit is scheduled to be hosted in Armenia.

