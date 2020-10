Those Convicted of Murder Will Not Be Included in Prisoner Exchanges: Deputy FM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Artsakh Armine Aleksanyan spoke to CivilNet about the importance of recognizing Artsakh’s independence, as well as the situation regarding prisoner exchanges, remedial recognition of secession, and Artsakh’s participation in peace talks.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/10/14/Those-Convicted-of-Murder-Will-Not-Be-Included-in-Prisoner-Exchanges-Deputy-FM/401546