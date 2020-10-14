Azerbaijan targeting civilian infrastructure in directions of Shahumyan, Martakert and Hadrut regions – Defense Army

Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire, again targeting peaceful settlements and villages, Artsakh Defense Army reported. According to the source, today in addition to shelling the city of Martakert, the enemy also employed military aviation in that direction. Defense Army units take relevant actions to silence the enemy.

Meanwhile, Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reports that the enemy forces have targeted civilian infrastructure in directions of Shahumyan, Martakert and Hadrut regions. The Service added no casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

