Armenia records highest number of COVID-19 daily cases since spread of virus – 1058

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 1058 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,624, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

395 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 46,713.

2877 tests were conducted in the past one day.

7 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1039.

The number of active cases is 10,561.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 311 (3 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1031529/