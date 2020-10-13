Swiss political party sees genocidal intents in Nagorno Karabakh war

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Swiss Evangelical People’s Party sent an open letter to head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, urging to intervene to put an end to Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. ARMENPRESS reports the letter was signed by the chairman of the party Marianna Streif-Feller and vice-chairman Nick Gugger, who are members of the Swiss parliament.

Below is the non-official translation of the letter.

‘’Genocide threat in Nagorno Karabakh. The Swiss Evangelical People’s Party demands the Federal Department to act.

Honorable Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis,

On September 27 Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno Karabakh. Civilians settlements, including the capital city of Nagorno Karabakh Stepanakert, have been bombed. NATO member state Turkey officially supports Azerbaijan and sends thousands of jihadists from Syria through illegal ways to fight in Nagorno Karabakh. Up till now Nagorno Karabakh has been supported by a neighboring small country, the Republic of Armenia.

Armenian Christians were subjected to genocide in Turkey during 1915-1923. In the beginning of 1990s Azerbaijan attempted ethnic cleansings of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. In the current war genocidal intentions also exist. The war in Nagorno Karabakh continues. The ceasefire has again been violated and it’s not visible.

The Swiss Evangelical People’s Party is concerned and calls on the Federal Department to demand an immediate end to the aggression against Nagorno Karabakh. Ignoring and keeping silent is not for Switzerland and is not in line with its humanitarian traditions. The Geneva Convention is regularly ignored and violated. This cannot remain unanswered.

The Swiss Evangelical People’s Party pleads you, Mr. Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, as the Foreign Minister of Switzerland, to present a position, condemning these belligerent operations. In addition, it is necessary to accelerate the provision of humanitarian aid, and ban any export of military equipment intended to be used against the Armenian people. Here we see an opportunity for Switzerland to protect the basic humanitarian values and offer its mediation.

We now can imagine what will happen if Turkey and Azerbaijan take the upper hand in the situation, carrying out continuous attacks against the civilian targets with weapons of mass destruction. The memories of the 1915 genocide are awakening’’.

Ottoman Turkey carried out the Armenian Genocide in 1915-1923, killing at least 1.5 million Armenians.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

