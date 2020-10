Support Armenia and Artsakh in Fighting International Terrorism (video)

Don’t let the second Armenian genocide happen, don’t let the crime be committed, recognize Artsakh, support Armenia and Artsakh in fighting international terrorism!

This message contains the new episode of the “Kill Dim” series of animators David and Hayk Sahakyants.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/87951/support-armenia-and-artsakh-in-fighting-international-terrorism-video.html