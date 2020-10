Rally in Italy against Azerbaijani aggression

Italian Armenians are holding a rally in Rome, Italy, against the Azerbaijani aggression.

The participants demand to stop the war in Nagorno Karabakh, call on Erdogan and Aliyev to cease the aggression launched against the peaceful population of Artsakh.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/13/Rally-in-Italy-against-Azerbaijani-aggression/2380750