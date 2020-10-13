Newspaper: Who are put on Azerbaijan’s “blacklist?”

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has filed a criminal case against RF [Russian Federation] citizen, military reporter Semyon Pegov, the creator of the WarGonzo program which these days provides valuable information for us and the international media.

The reporter is accused of entering Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] from Armenia. People who appear in Artsakh without the permission of Baku are automatically considered persona non grata and put on the blacklist of Azerbaijan.

They face criminal liability. They [Azerbaijani authorities] have accused Pegov of terrorism, making public calls for fight against the [Azerbaijani] state, and illegally violating the state border of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has sent an official letter to the relevant structures of Russia to start criminal proceedings against its citizen.

