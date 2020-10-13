Facebook’s new ban on Holocaust denial won’t extend to other genocides

Isobel Asher Hamilton

Facebook’s new ban on Holocaust denial won’t extend to other genocides, the company told Bloomberg on Monday.

Facebook said its ban wouldn’t extend to, for example, the Rwandan or Armenian genocides.

Roughly 800,000 ethnic Tutsi people were killed in the Rwandan genocide in 1994. In Turkey between 1914 and 1923, 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire.

Denial of the Armenian genocide is particularly rife, as the Turkish government refuses to recognize it. The US government voted last year to officially recognize the genocide, but it is in a minority of countries that do so.

Facebook did not explain its rationale to Bloomberg for why it was not extending its ban to these and other genocides, and it was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

In its Monday blog post explaining why it was reversing its previous policy to allow Holocaust denial on the platform, Facebook said its decision was “supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.”

It added that Holocaust education is “a key component in combatting anti-Semitism.”

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously said that he thought Holocaust denial was abhorrent, but didn’t think it should be censored from the platform.

https://www.businessinsider.com/facebook-holocaust-denial-ban-will-not-apply-to-other-genocides-2020-10?fbclid=IwAR2IxGO1uL-1h-cmO3g7kAloUAMVwxh4pOiB1OH4HfLS4pWvKtJXGVKr38c