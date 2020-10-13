Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan army has 220 more casualties

Since the last update, the new losses of the adversary—the Azerbaijani army—are as follows: 5 UAVs, 7 armored vehicles, 1 warplane, and 220 casualties, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Information Center informed.

The Center also presented the losses of the Azerbaijani army since September 27 when it launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting the civilian population, too.

Accordingly, as of Tuesday morning, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 18 warplanes, 173 military drones, 521 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 86 vehicles, 10 armored personnel carriers, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, as well as four Smerch and one Uragan rocket launcher systems of the adversary.

Also, the Azerbaijani army has over 5,139 casualties.

https://news.am/eng/news/607657.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=7a7ab0452a44a080471e867308e282cccb5b31cf-1602575741-0-AQbaiUkiXtHgiUVF6UXLWHkywkDNKY4H4ogiUSkH9kDonBd34b-IRrGW_PJet9KFvuNmiwk0pjdot_bNP_LSPy9owukGj2eG5UAohlR-JbB9pbwvB2_SkaUcAJs1uaxcZrQmFuoQFVSs9357y6bbY16w27MxVInM4oBGjOeIE35bXivOZmK2FusGgXm_t8XT7zR1LCH4m2znRScWArkK7XbS3TnsiquGUya0eOANLqzPnhcrDrF_n-N-gl6kCQFCGJrLf3NOUbKkyzPz5liGuR63-_bMgBWcaMSbnv_Q63KX