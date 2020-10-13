Artsakh Defense Army releases photos of ‘northern border defenders’

The Artsakh Defense Army has released photos of servicemen defending the country’s northern border.

The photo album is titled “Defenders of the Northern Border”.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including the capital Stepanakert, the towns of Martuni, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani army has lost 5,139 soldiers, 173 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 18 aircrafts, 521 armored equipment and 4 TOS heavy flamethrower systems thus far.

