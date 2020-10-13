25 civilians killed, more than 100 wounded in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shelling

The Rescue forces of the Artsakh Republic State Service of Emergency Situations have been operating in strengthened regime since the first day of war, the Head of Rescue forces department Mekhak Arzumanyan told a press conference on Tuesday.

“The staff of the department has been heavily engaged with implementing the ascribed tasks. As of today, 25 killed and more than 100 wounded civilians have been reported in Artsakh. More than 5800 civilian objects, including cultural and residential buildings have been damaged,” Arzumanyan said, informing the primary task of the Service officers at present is the detection and removal of unexploded ordnance in the civilian settlements.

Rescuers also continue their service in the rear. During the artillery strikes they help the civilians to flee to bomb shelters. The follow-up provision of food, medicine and other basic essentials are coordinated by them with the help of colleagues from Armenia and volunteers.

