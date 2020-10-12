Pope Urges Action on Climate Change in TED Talk

Offers Three Action Steps

JIM FAIR

Pope Francis on Saturday, October 10, 2020, renewed his appeal for the world to act on the issue of climate change.

His remarks came in a TED talk delivered from Vatican City to the TED Countdown, a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action. It was the Holy Father’s second TED talk.

The global climate crisis will require us to transform the way we act, said His Holiness Pope Francis. He proposed three courses of action to address the world’s growing environmental problems and economic inequalities, illustrating how all of us can work together, across faiths and societies, to protect the Earth and promote the dignity of everyone. “The future is built today,” he says. “And it is not built in isolation, but rather in community and in harmony.”

The three steps:

education in the care of our common home

focus on water and nutrition

transition from fossil fuels to clean energy

You can watch his 12-minutes talk below with English subtitles:

https://zenit.org/2020/10/12/pope-urges-action-on-climate-change-in-ted-talk/