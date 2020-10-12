Lavrov: Ceasefire agreement not fully implemented in Karabakh conflict zone

The ceasefire agreement reached during the trilateral meeting is not fully implemented in the Karabakh conflict zone. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this before his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Moscow on an official visit.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that a ceasefire agreement was reached following the meeting last week of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and on the initiative of the Russian president. “However, we see that it is not fully implemented yet, and the hostilities continue. We hope that the contacts we have with you and with our Azerbaijani neighbors, including on the Ministries of Defense, ensure the full implementation of the agreement signed in a trilateral format,” Lavrov added.

