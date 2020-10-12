Donations to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund reached $100,000,000

The global fundraising campaign by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to help Artsakh in the face of Azerbaijani aggression has raised $100,000,000 as of October 12. Along with the update, the Fund reminded: “Every dollar saves lives in Artsakh. Join this Global Armenian Movement and Donate now!”

To note, “We Are Our Borders; All For Artsakh” global fundraising campaign launched on September 27 aiming to provide emergency care to the population of the Republic of Artsakh to mitigate the devastating effects of the war launched by Azerbaijan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/12/Hayastan-All-Armenian-Fund/2379606