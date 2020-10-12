Artsakh forces hit Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter – Public Radio of Armenia

 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Artsakh forces hit Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter

2020-10-12

The Azerbaijani air force uses Su-25 fighter jets along the border protected by F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force.

The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army hit one enemy Su-25 fighter in the north-eastern direction.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

