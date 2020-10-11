‘We are all a part of one global Armenian nation’ – Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s call

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian’s sisters – Khloe and Kourtney Kardshian, have joined the call on making donations to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund aimed at assisting Artsakh.

The Kardashain sisters released a video on social media urging to assist the fundraiser initiated by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

Khloe Kardashian voiced the issue that currently Armenia and Artsakh are facing a difficult time. “I am here today to raise my voice to ensure that everybody on the ground gets the shelter, food and the resources that they need. The Armenia Fund is working closely with those who have been impacted, and they will ensure that all these people get the resources they need”, she said.

Khloe Kardashian said she, as a mother, thinks about the children affected from the crisis. “My thoughts and prayers are with these children and their families, and of course the very brave men and women”, she said.

In a similar video address Kourtney Kardshian said she has honored to help the efforts made on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh in this difficult time.

The two sisters ended their video addresses with the following call: “Join me and support the Fund today, whether it is spreading awareness on social media, or donating $1, there is no amount that is too small. Any dollar would change somebody’s life. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation”.

Kim Kardashian has already donated 1 million dollars to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

