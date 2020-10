Serj Tankian addresses the people of Israel – Public Radio of Armenia

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has issued an address to the people of Israel.

“People of Israel, please tell your government to halt shipments of UAV drones to the genocidal duo of Erdogan-Aliyev,” Rankian said in an Instagram post.

“Those drones are bombing civilian cities in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. You’ve seen the pictures. You know who our enemies are,” he added.

