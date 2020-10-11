Pope Francis Prays for Success of Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prays for the success of the “fragile” ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The halt to hostilities started yesterday, October 10, 2020.

The Holy Father’s comments came after praying the Angelus with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. The crowd of faithful was limited due to the pandemic.

“I appreciate that there has been a ceasefire agreement between Armenia Azerbaijan for humanitarian reasons, in view of reaching a substantial peace accord.” Pope Francis said. “Although the truce appears too fragile, I encourage that it be taken up again and I express my participation in sorrow for the loss of human lives, for the suffering endured, as well as for the destruction of homes and places of worship. I pray and invite prayer for the victims and for all those whose lives are in danger.”

Zenit