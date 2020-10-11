Night was restless in Artsakh’s Martakert and Martuni too

The night was restless in Martakert and Martuni towns, too. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Emergency Situations Service informed this in a statement Sunday.

“Ignoring the ceasefire announced for humanitarian purposes on October 10 at 12:00[pm], the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled peaceful settlements [of Artsakh] last night, as a result of which a residential house in Martakert was on fire. (…).

After the shelling, fire had broken out in the city of Martuni, too. Firemen-rescuers managed to extinguish the fire in time,” the Service added.

