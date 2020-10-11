Artsakh President: Azerbaijan military aggression has no justification

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Sunday visited a number of medical institutions and met with their healthcare staff, informed the Office of the Artsakh President.

He lauded the professional work they have done in these difficult war conditions, noting that their dedication these days deserves only praise.

President Haroutyunyan also expressed special gratitude to the doctors who have arrived these days from Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, considering the joint work with their Artsakh colleagues as a symbol of national unity.

Arayik Haroutyunyan stated that the Azerbaijani military aggression has no justification, and the international community must express a very clear position on the situation.

