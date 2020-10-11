Armenian FM will meet Lavrov, OSCE MG Co-chairs in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 12 in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports the United Information Center of Armenia informs that Mnatsakanyan is also scheduled to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

The official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that the entire agenda of bilateral relations will be discussed in the sidelines of the visit of the Armenian FM.

One of the key topics to be discussed tomorrow will be the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The sides will discuss the conditions for restoring the peace process as the continuation of the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM on October 9.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

On October 11 Azerbaijani armed forces made offensive attempts in the north-eastern and southern directions.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

