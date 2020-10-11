$30,523,692 pledged to Hayastan Fund during Armenia Aid virtual fundraiser in US

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. $30,523,692 were pledged to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund during the Armenia Aid virtual fundraiser in the US aimed at assisting Artsakh.

Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan stated that the results will be summed up in coming days and after that it will be added to the funds raised by the Fund.

“In order to avoid further controversies, please take into account that this number includes the cash collected at that moment, the securities, bank checks, transfers, online payments and most importantly – the PROMISES. The latter may not materialize completely and remain as a promise. This is the logic of any fundraiser in general”, he said.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund has initiated a fundraiser aimed at assisting Artsakh. So far, more than $93 million were raised.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

