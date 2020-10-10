Kim Kardashian calls to join pan-Armenian fundraiser – Public Radio of Armenia

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has called on her 189 million Instagram followers to donate to Armenia Fund.

“Today the Armenia Fund is hosting a virtual fundraiser to raise funds for those affected by the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh. The Armenia Fund is helping those who have been directly affected in this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter and medical care,” Kardashian says in a video message.

“We are not divided by borders, and we are all a part of one global Armenian nation together,” she adds.

More than 90 million has already been raised by Armenia Fund.

