Valerie Boyer: After starting ethnic cleansing, now Azerbaijan is moving to stage of cultural cleansing

French MP Valerie Boyer has expressed outrage over the strikes of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted at the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi.

“After starting ethnic cleansing, now Azerbaijan is moving to the stage of cultural cleansing and reminding about the genocide of 1915…The international community can’t say it didn’t know…” she tweeted.

Yesterday the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan struck the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi. Moreover, when foreign reporters tried to tape the consequences of the strike, the Azerbaijani side struck the cathedral again, injuring the reporters.

https://news.am/eng/news/607045.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=989322ab226458d66d0e18d705aeff52d9a2dbe8-1602250356-0-AUSlLP_sR6M8oSHWj3NB8lZH4a0rsVbfG2WX72w-XUT4pBBc2hxo2uFbii_AqkH3lokRHvQP4jAwp6dJ8XadTuijcRBpkoe7zpHQY0lrPza0s9jVvvI9XnDQaqyLnvPp7nVZ30ZE9Z9PnoJv7BO5bLWfUqySaIbFOOLdmZRi-vbj_RDNAUbYN3Ftha8XwZ0S1BP-hW6tSJ2_ih93ilRYQb5_vzZyPrtozYA37hDSm2RguU7PNpNHN-DmVh_jntybS1akKt0B_-i2_QrxCEi5GlsmfuGPf4rLJb4MExlAYIC6